Chemed Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $20.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $3.14 on Monday, reaching $484.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.54. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total value of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,235 shares in the company, valued at $59,027,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

