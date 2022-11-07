Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $128.37, but opened at $123.18. Choice Hotels International shares last traded at $117.97, with a volume of 2,734 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 58.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

