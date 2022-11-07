Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cinemark Stock Up 9.4 %

NYSE CNK traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $11.61. 6,089,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,454. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.01. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

