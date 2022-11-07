Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the company’s current price.

CNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Cinemark Stock Up 6.6 %

Cinemark stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. 99,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.01. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.57 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

