Citigroup Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $116.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $119.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.37.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.81. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $197,607,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.