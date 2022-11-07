City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $411.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $388,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 612.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 61.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

