Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 266.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 37,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 46.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

