Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

