Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,542 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.91 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

