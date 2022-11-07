Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Insider Purchases C$120,000.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) insider C.R. Mclernon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$120.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,988,440.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
