Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $31.69. 828,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,595,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.