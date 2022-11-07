Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $4.04

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $3.93. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 9,311 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 102.4% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

