Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) PT Lowered to C$2,250.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Constellation Software Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of CNSWF traded down $48.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,365.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 538. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,280.00 and a 52 week high of $1,919.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,436.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,513.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.99.
About Constellation Software
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
