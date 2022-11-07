Contrasting Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,300.83% -30.60% -26.43% MSP Recovery N/A 3.93% 2.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 7.68 -$17.29 million ($1.09) -0.41 MSP Recovery N/A N/A $3.21 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sphere 3D.

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A MSP Recovery 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSP Recovery beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment. The company also offers LifeWallet platform to organize and facilitate access to users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

