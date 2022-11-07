Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 472.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTRA traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 22,514,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

