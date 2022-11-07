Cowen Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

SWKS opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.81. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

