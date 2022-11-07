Craig Hallum Trims Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price to $75.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.54.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

