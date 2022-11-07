Credit Agricole S A Purchases 2,230 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 29.88.

LCID opened at 13.89 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 11.87 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 16.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

