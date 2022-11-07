Critical Analysis: Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 18.57% 36.88% 27.65% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and Direct Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million 2.25 $770,000.00 $0.02 12.51 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.21 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mastermind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Direct Digital.

2.4% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mastermind and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 141.83%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Mastermind.

Summary

Mastermind beats Direct Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications. Its customers include sports and entertainment, oil and gas, automotive, retail, restaurant, B2B, financial services, hotel and hospitality, consumer packaged goods, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, technology, and agricultural chemicals. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

