Cronos 1-Day Volume Tops $81.52 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $81.52 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00088476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00069131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006638 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.