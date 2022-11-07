Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.