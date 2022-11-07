Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

