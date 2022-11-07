CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Price Target Cut to $8.50

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CURO has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CURO Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of CURO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 181.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

