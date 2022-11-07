CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.84

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYAGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Stories

