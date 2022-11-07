DataHighway Self Reported Market Cap Tops $148.70 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $148.70 million and $434,980.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.66 or 0.00022582 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,964 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.59520992 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $560,735.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

