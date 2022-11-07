DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,788.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $115,788.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00605266 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,547.12 or 0.31529670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners."

