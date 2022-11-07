Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $114,216.60 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $397.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,610. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 108.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

