Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $395.42. 21,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

