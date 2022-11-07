Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.30 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a total market capitalization of $91.30 million and $5.78 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

