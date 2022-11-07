Dentacoin (DCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.79 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $697.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin’s launch date was July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

