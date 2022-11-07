DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.06 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

