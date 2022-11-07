DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 5.8%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.76. 12,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,982,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 158.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 59.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 46.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

