Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. CL King restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

