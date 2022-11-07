Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.93. 209,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diodes by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 80,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

