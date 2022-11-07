DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading 9.4% Higher

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.61. 323,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,787,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

