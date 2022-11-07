Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $67.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.