Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,571 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.9 %

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.81. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

