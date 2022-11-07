DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash
In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DoorDash Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:DASH traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,271. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
