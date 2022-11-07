DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash Stock Up 3.8 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.90.

NYSE:DASH traded up $1.95 on Monday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,271. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.