Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $133.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.15. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

