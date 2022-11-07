DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $126,555,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

