Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 8.9%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 220,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

