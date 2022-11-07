DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms recently commented on DTM. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.17.
DTM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.88.
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
