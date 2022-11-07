DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $128.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

