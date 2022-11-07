Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $12.94 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 932.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 291,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 19.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.