DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €26.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.50 ($26.50) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.40) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €27.52 ($27.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($23.16) and a 52-week high of €39.48 ($39.48).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

