E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.50) to €10.50 ($10.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

E.On Trading Up 4.6 %

EONGY stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. E.On has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About E.On

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

