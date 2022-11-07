Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $27,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $204,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cfra increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $579.61 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $564.86 and its 200 day moving average is $579.76.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.