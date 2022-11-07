Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $51,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.19 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

