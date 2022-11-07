Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 38.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 163.6% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 142.0% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 82,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 48,642 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 61.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.