Efforce Tops One Day Volume of $479,189.00 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. Efforce has a market capitalization of $48.00 million and $479,189.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Get Efforce alerts:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

