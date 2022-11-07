Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.32 billion-$5.32 billion.

Eisai Stock Performance

Shares of Eisai stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. 28,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eisai Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eisai from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

